Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 completed

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 completed

March 3, 2024, 3:05 p.m.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri and the 261st anniversary of the establishment of the Nepali Army, the ninth edition of the Chief of Staff Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 program has been completed.

1.1.1.1.1.1.JPG

The program included 42.195 km marathon open men, 21 km half marathon open women and men, 10 km marathon men and women, 5 km race men and women and 5 km walkathon.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma, President of the Olympic Committee Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Defense Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Nepal Athletics Association President Rajiv Bikram Shah, General Rajendra Kshatri (Retired CoAS), Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel, Assistant Director of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Anita Shrestha MAW Rides Pvt Ltd General Manager Deepak Rauniyar distributed the awards and certificates to the winners.

6.6.6.JPG

A musical performance was performed by Shree Sainik Band in the presence of former CoAS, current and retired army officers and officers, officers of the Soldiers' Wives Association, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal, officials of various government agencies, military aides, media personnel and the general public.

6.06.60 (1).JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border
Mar 03, 2024
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal
Mar 03, 2024
We Aim To Distribute More Than 200,000 Improved Cook Stoves: ARNAUD DORE
Mar 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley And Gandaki Province
Mar 03, 2024
PHDCCI Organizes A National Workshop In Madhya Pradesh
Mar 02, 2024

More on National

Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
BEEN Launched Three Knowledge Resources In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
JICA Nepal Felicitates Winners Of The ESRP Painting Contest 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Japan Hands Over The Classroom Building To Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
EPG Report On Nepal-India Relations Will Handover Soon: PM Prachanda By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Waiting For Reconstruction By A Correspondent 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2024
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2024
Nepal Has The Potential To Become A leader In Attracting Climate Investment: Scobie Mackay By Keshab Poudel Mar 03, 2024
We Aim To Distribute More Than 200,000 Improved Cook Stoves: ARNAUD DORE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2024
EU Supports Promoting Sustainable Coffee Farming In Sudurpashchim By Agencies Mar 03, 2024
US Says Israel Has Agreed To Framework For Gaza Truce, Ball Is In Hamas’s Court By Agencies Mar 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75