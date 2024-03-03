Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 completed

On the occasion of Mahashivratri and the 261st anniversary of the establishment of the Nepali Army, the ninth edition of the Chief of Staff Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 program has been completed.

The program included 42.195 km marathon open men, 21 km half marathon open women and men, 10 km marathon men and women, 5 km race men and women and 5 km walkathon.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma, President of the Olympic Committee Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Defense Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Nepal Athletics Association President Rajiv Bikram Shah, General Rajendra Kshatri (Retired CoAS), Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel, Assistant Director of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Anita Shrestha MAW Rides Pvt Ltd General Manager Deepak Rauniyar distributed the awards and certificates to the winners.

A musical performance was performed by Shree Sainik Band in the presence of former CoAS, current and retired army officers and officers, officers of the Soldiers' Wives Association, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal, officials of various government agencies, military aides, media personnel and the general public.