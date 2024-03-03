I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal

Newly appointed Nepali Ambassador to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal has expressed his commitment to continuing cooperation with the private sector of Nepal to promote the export of Nepali goods to Canada.

In a program organized by the Nepal-Canada Chamber of Commerce and Industry to congratulate Ambassador Paudyal in Kathmandu on Thursday, Ambassador Paudyal said, “I aim to do something to increase the export of Nepali goods in Canada. For that, I will continue cooperating with the private sector here.”

He said that he would focus on increasing the interaction between Nepali and Canadian businessmen through the Business-to-business (B2B) approach.

"B2B interaction is one of the primary topics on my agenda for the promotion of trade and business between the two countries," said Paudyal.

He said that the delegation would take initiatives for the participation of Nepali businessmen in the big trade fairs organized in Canada, and expressed that correspondence would be done institutionally.

Ambassador Paudyal requested the businessmen's representatives to provide him with the digital promotional materials of the items that have the potential to be exported to Canada.

He said that such promotional materials would be displayed in the programmes organised by the mission there. He suggested to pay attention to quality while preparing promotional materials.

President of Nepal-Canada Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ratan Lal Kedia said that the association would work for the promotion of bilateral trade, tourism and investment as it was established with the aim of taking the business relationship between Nepal and Canada to a new height.

He said that Nepal should immediately discuss with the Canadian government to extend the period of duty-free entry facilities that Nepali goods are getting in the Canadian market beyond 2026.

Kedia expressed his hope that the ambassador would take the initiative to facilitate Nepal's private sector's access to the Canadian market and investors.

He requested to take the initiative for the participation of Nepali businessmen in trade fairs and other events in Canada and to provide information about the needs and structure of the Canadian market.