Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari,

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has expanded a new branch in Panipokhari, Kathmandu. Bank Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no 3.

The Panipokhari branch has been put into operation since Monday . With this branch, the number of branches of the bank has reached 270. All banking services have started from Monday from the new branch.

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the new branches. In the inaugural program, CEO Pandey said that the new branches will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

Currently, the bank has 270 branch offices, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 268 ATMs.