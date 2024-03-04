Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari,

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari,

March 4, 2024, 3:10 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has expanded a new branch in Panipokhari, Kathmandu. Bank Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no 3.

The Panipokhari branch has been put into operation since Monday . With this branch, the number of branches of the bank has reached 270. All banking services have started from Monday from the new branch.

Image 3.jpeg

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the new branches. In the inaugural program, CEO Pandey said that the new branches will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

Currently, the bank has 270 branch offices, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 268 ATMs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces
Mar 04, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border
Mar 03, 2024
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal
Mar 03, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 completed
Mar 03, 2024
We Aim To Distribute More Than 200,000 Improved Cook Stoves: ARNAUD DORE
Mar 03, 2024

More on Economy

FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
EU Supports Promoting Sustainable Coffee Farming In Sudurpashchim By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal’s Development Partners Pledges To Increase Support To Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
World Bank Supports Fiscal And Growth Reforms And Better Provincial And Local Roads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Renewable Energy-Sector Policy Initiatives And UNDP’s Role In The Pacific Region: The Path Ahead By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Mar 04, 2024
PROYEL: Lesson From Bheri Municipality By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2024
USAID Announces Up To USD 85 Million Fund For Education By Agencies Mar 04, 2024
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea By Agencies Mar 04, 2024
US, South Korean militaries to kick off Freedom Shield drills on Monday By Agencies Mar 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75