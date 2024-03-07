Weather Forecast: Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

