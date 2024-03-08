Maha Shivratri And Nepal Army Day Celebrated With Various Programs

Maha Shivratri And Nepal Army Day Celebrated With Various Programs

March 8, 2024, 8:06 p.m.

Various programs were organized to celebrate Maha Shivratri and Sena Divas. On the occasion of Mahashivratri and the 261st Anniversary of the establishment of the Nepali Army, Army Day was celebrated.

At the beginning of the special ceremony held at Sainik Manch Tundikhel, Chief Guest President and Supreme Commander of the Nepalese Army Ramchandra Paudel paid tribute to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the hero's memorial.

1 - 2024-03-08T181457.884.JPG

He released the Nepali Army's annual publication Sipahi (2080) and presented awards to Amaldar Tank Bahadur Dangi and Major Jagannath Danai. They stood first and second in the free fall jump, respectively.

Gifts were given to the heads of military band teams from India, Britain, and the United States, which performed music at the event.

During the ceremony, the Nepalese Army helicopter showered flowers and displayed the national flag of Nepal, as well as banners for Mahashivratri and Army Day. The event included military arts, cultural performances, and musical performances, as well as rifle and cannon firing.

12 (2).JPG

The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries, including the Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ministers, former Prime Ministers, heads of various constitutional bodies, former Commanders-in-Chief, Secretaries of the Government of Nepal, heads of other security agencies, distinguished officials of the Government of Nepal, and His Excellency Ambassadors. Military associates, media personnel, and common people were also present.

7 (13).JPG

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhuram Sharma handed over the Commander-in-Chief Banner to Srijang Gana, who was the first in Gana, and Hanumandhwaj Gulm, which was the first in Gulm.

5 (28).JPG

