Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

March 10, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country

There are partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

