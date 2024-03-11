FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Political Parties To Come To A Consensus On The Economic Agenda

FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Political Parties To Come To A Consensus On The Economic Agenda

March 11, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) President, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has called on all political parties to come to an agreement on an economic roadmap.

Speaking to the Nepalese Ready made Garment Industry Association (NGA) at its 58th annual general meeting, Dhakal emphasized the importance of collaboration among all the parties to advance the economic roadmap. Dhakal said that all parties should work together to move forward the economic agenda. He also said that all parties had asked for this at the 58th NGA Annual General Meeting.

Dhakal also called for measures to boost the private sector's morale and asked for an increase in capital expenditure.

