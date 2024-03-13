Film Festival And Japan Day In Kathmandu

Film Festival And Japan Day In Kathmandu

March 13, 2024, 7:03 p.m.

The Embassy of Japan is organizing the Japanese Film Festival and Japan Day in Kathmandu in cooperation with the Japanese Language Teachers’ Association Nepal (JALTAN).

All the films will be screened with English subtitles and the film-screening schedule is as follow:

Venue 1: the National Theatre (राष्ट्रिय नाचघर), Jamal March 15 (Fri) 1:00 p.m. Key of Life (128 min) 3:15 p.m. Time Scoop Hunter:

The Movie (102 min) March 16 (Sat) 11:30 a.m. Shiori (118 min) 1:40 p.m. Neko Ninja (95 min) 3:20 p.m. Kamome Diner (102 min)

Venue 2: the Embassy Hall, Panipokhari March 20 (Wed) 11:00 a.m.

It’s a Summer Film! 0:45 p.m. Children of the Sea 2:45 p.m. Only the Cat Knows March 21 (Thu) 11:00 a.m. Almost a Miracle 2:30 p.m. Office Royale Besides Film Festival, the Japan Day will be held on March 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the National Theatre (राष्ट्रिय नाचघर), Jamal. It features the demonstration of Yukata/Happi coat wearing, Calligraphy writing, Origami making and many more exciting Japanese cultural events.

Entry to the Japan Day and Film Festival is free on a first-come-first-served basis. To see the films at the Embassy, please register (1) your name and (2) the film you want to see by sending e-mail to cultural-emb@km.mofa.go.jp. Or one can visit the Embassy to collect the entry passes. The Embassy hopes that the events will be an interesting experience for the Nepali people to encounter the Japanese culture and lifestyle.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal
Mar 13, 2024
Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath
Mar 13, 2024
PM Prachanda Secured Vote Of Confidence Third Time
Mar 13, 2024
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal
Mar 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim
Mar 13, 2024

More on National

Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Secured Vote Of Confidence Third Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
HELVETAS-NEPAL Dr. Prabin Manandhar’s Leadership By Keshab Poudel 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of Chinese Army Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Japan Will Continue Support Nepal For Economic Development: Ambassador Kikuta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
India’s Policy Towards Nepal Remains Unchanged: Indian Envoy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024
If You Care About Peace, Call Hamas What It Is ? By Israel Katz Mar 13, 2024
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024
Qatari Mediators Find Gaza Ceasefire Elusive By Agencies Mar 13, 2024
Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair By Agencies Mar 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75