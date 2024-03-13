The Embassy of Japan is organizing the Japanese Film Festival and Japan Day in Kathmandu in cooperation with the Japanese Language Teachers’ Association Nepal (JALTAN).

All the films will be screened with English subtitles and the film-screening schedule is as follow:

Venue 1: the National Theatre (राष्ट्रिय नाचघर), Jamal March 15 (Fri) 1:00 p.m. Key of Life (128 min) 3:15 p.m. Time Scoop Hunter:

The Movie (102 min) March 16 (Sat) 11:30 a.m. Shiori (118 min) 1:40 p.m. Neko Ninja (95 min) 3:20 p.m. Kamome Diner (102 min)

Venue 2: the Embassy Hall, Panipokhari March 20 (Wed) 11:00 a.m.

It’s a Summer Film! 0:45 p.m. Children of the Sea 2:45 p.m. Only the Cat Knows March 21 (Thu) 11:00 a.m. Almost a Miracle 2:30 p.m. Office Royale Besides Film Festival, the Japan Day will be held on March 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the National Theatre (राष्ट्रिय नाचघर), Jamal. It features the demonstration of Yukata/Happi coat wearing, Calligraphy writing, Origami making and many more exciting Japanese cultural events.

Entry to the Japan Day and Film Festival is free on a first-come-first-served basis. To see the films at the Embassy, please register (1) your name and (2) the film you want to see by sending e-mail to cultural-emb@km.mofa.go.jp. Or one can visit the Embassy to collect the entry passes. The Embassy hopes that the events will be an interesting experience for the Nepali people to encounter the Japanese culture and lifestyle.