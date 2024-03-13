PM Prachanda Secured Vote Of Confidence Third Time

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has secured the vote of confidence with 157 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) in favor and 110 members against.

This is the third time that PM Prachanda got a confidence vote from the parliament since he got it on January 10 and then on March 20 last year.

There were 268 members present in the HoR today. A member of the HoR did not cast any vote.

HoR members from CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (UML), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Sanghiya Samajwadi Party (SJP), Nagarik Unamukti Party (NaUPa) voted in favour of PM Prachanda whereas Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) voted against.

Before the voting PM Prachanda tabled a proposal seeking a vote of confidence from the parliament in the context of the change of ruling coalition that saw CPN (UML) and RSP in the government while Nepali Congress and LSP withdrew from the government.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Prachanda was appointed the Prime Minister of Nepal on 25 December 2022.