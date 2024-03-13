Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of Crescent Moon

March 13, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

The holy month of Ramadan begins Tuesday in Nepal after the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Lasting 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon, Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayers, reflection, and community gatherings. It was during this month in 610 that Prophet Mohammad received the first-ever Quranic revelation, thus making it the holiest time on the Islamic calendar.

It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. They then gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.

It is also a time of prayer, when the faithful converge in large numbers at mosques, especially at night.

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting In Nepal

The crescent moon of Ramadan is expected to be sighted in Nepal on Monday. Therefore, Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday.

In Nepal, the lunar cycle lags by a day compared to West Asia. If the crescent moon is spotted on March 11 (Shaba'an 29), the Muslim community in the country begins fasting the next day. If not, they start on March 13.

Business Boost During Ramadan

Ramadan sparks a rise in spending on essential items like food, clothing, and accessories in countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

According to a survey by HLB Global Advisory, there is a substantial increase in the consumption of chicken (66.5%), bread (63%), and dried fruits (25%) during this period.

Businesses such as Hamdard observe a significant uptick in sales, particularly for products like Roohafza. Moreover, the demand for dates, nuts, and seasonal fruits sees a noticeable rise.

