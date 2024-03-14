Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

March 14, 2024, 7:26 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

USAID Launches Its Partnership For Poultry Activity with The Private Sector, Cooperatives, And Government Of Nepal
Mar 14, 2024
Indian Diplomacy Is Finding Difficult To Deal With Turbulance Democracy In Nepal: Professor S.D. Muni
Mar 14, 2024
Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Statehood Threatened: Putin
Mar 14, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal
Mar 13, 2024
Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath
Mar 13, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

World Social Forum Nepal (WSF 2024); - A short observation Of A participant By Gyan Bahadur Adhikar Mar 14, 2024
Countries In Asia And The Pacific Need To Work Together To Protect Our Common Forest And Fresh Water Resources By Jong-Jin Kim Mar 14, 2024
NEA: Increasing Profit By Keshab Poudel Mar 14, 2024
USAID Launches Its Partnership For Poultry Activity with The Private Sector, Cooperatives, And Government Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2024
Indian Diplomacy Is Finding Difficult To Deal With Turbulance Democracy In Nepal: Professor S.D. Muni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2024
US House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok By Agencies Mar 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75