Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.