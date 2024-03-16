CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage

CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage

March 16, 2024, 11:16 a.m.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CIB) of Nepal Police has started the second phase of investigation against 10 bankers of Prabhu Bank involved in lending more than the value of mortgages (banking offences).

lending more than the value of the mortgage, which is considered a banking offense.

Hovindra Bogti, a spokesperson for CIB, reported that Nepal Rastra Bank's expert team has finished the first phase of investigating the ten bankers involved in the case. The second phase of the investigation has begun.

CIB is currently investigating a complaint against former Century Commercial Bank, which allegedly provided loans exceeding the mortgage valuation in collusion. Ten bankers, including Prabhu Bank's senior deputy CEO Manoj Neupane, who were arrested in the case, have been released on bail.

Superintendent of Police Bogti stated that they are now required to attend daily from 10 am to 5 pm, but the investigation is ongoing. The investigation officer has the right to conduct the investigation outside the prison, so it was done accordingly.

The banker was arrested on February 15 and detained for 17 days by the bureau for preliminary investigation. On February 29, the bureau received permission from the court to keep the banker in custody for an additional five days reports Clickmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity'
Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months
Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India
Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Mar 16, 2024
Arun III Hydropower Project Is 70 Percent Complete
Mar 15, 2024

More on Economy

Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Budhigandaki Hydel Project Requires Rs 317 Billion investment By Agencies 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Arun III Hydropower Project Is 70 Percent Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
113 MW Nilgirikhola Hydropower Is Ready To Supply Electricity To National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
NEA: Increasing Profit By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 6 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepal's Print Media Is Facing Challenges By Shanker Man Singh Mar 15, 2024
NEPAL ARMY DAY: Time To Recall Glory By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2024
Ambassador Of Thailand To Nepal Present Credential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75