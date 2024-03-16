Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District

Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District

March 16, 2024, 9:47 p.m.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal handed over the new classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District on March 16,2024.

IMG_0131.jpeg

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the Project for the Construction of Classrooms for Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District was supported with USD 90,287 (approximately NPR 10.7 million).

This public school was established in 1975 and educates more than 400 students from early childhood development to 6th grade. Overcoming the earthquakes last November, the newly constructed five-classroom building provides permanent facilities for the lower grades students who previously suffered from a lack of classroom space.

On this occasion,TAMURA Takahiro, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, expressed his appreciation to the people who worked together with the Embassy to complete the project, and extended his hope that the support will contribute to a better educational environment for children and further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

IMG_0143.jpeg

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity'
Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months
Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage
Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India
Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Mar 16, 2024

More on National

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 25 minutes ago
NEPAL ARMY DAY: Time To Recall Glory By A Correspondent 1 day, 15 hours ago
Ambassador Of Thailand To Nepal Present Credential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Indian Diplomacy Is Finding Difficult To Deal With Turbulance Democracy In Nepal: Professor S.D. Muni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Film Festival And Japan Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Budhigandaki Hydel Project Requires Rs 317 Billion investment By Agencies Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepal's Print Media Is Facing Challenges By Shanker Man Singh Mar 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75