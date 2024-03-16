Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal handed over the new classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District on March 16,2024.

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the Project for the Construction of Classrooms for Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District was supported with USD 90,287 (approximately NPR 10.7 million).

This public school was established in 1975 and educates more than 400 students from early childhood development to 6th grade. Overcoming the earthquakes last November, the newly constructed five-classroom building provides permanent facilities for the lower grades students who previously suffered from a lack of classroom space.

On this occasion,TAMURA Takahiro, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, expressed his appreciation to the people who worked together with the Embassy to complete the project, and extended his hope that the support will contribute to a better educational environment for children and further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.