Rising Religious Fundamentalism In India Poses A Threat To Nepal’s Secularism: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai

Former President and Former Prime Minister of Nepal express concern over the growing religious fundamentalism in India, which poses a threat to secularism and liberal democracy.

During a discussion program at Kathmandu University's School of Management, Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, the former Prime Minister of Nepal, expressed his concerns about the impact of religious federalism in India on Nepal's secular, republican democracy.

As a special guest at the event, he proudly mentioned his affiliation with Jawaharlal Nehru University, which played a significant role in shaping his beliefs in democracy, secularism, and revolution.

Dr. Bhattarai emphasized that the values he learned at JNU are now under threat in Nepal, and these changes are being influenced from afar. He also highlighted the growing religious fundamentalism in both India and Nepal, warning that it poses a threat to the social and religious harmony of both nations. Furthermore, he expressed his admiration for Professor S.D. Muni's scholarly work and praised his book.

Addressing the controversial initiative he took to form an Eminent Persons Group, Dr. Bhattarai justified the need to review Nepal-India relations, including the 1950 Treaty and the open border. He argued that the treaty, signed by an autocratic Prime Minister and the Indian ambassador, was unequal and called for a new relationship based on sovereign equality. He also made it clear that he respects and acknowledges India's security concerns.

In addition, Dr. Bhattarai defended the Maoists' 15-year-long armed insurgency and violent acts, stating that in a revolution, such actions can be justified as a response to the state's violence.

Former President Dr. Ram Varan Yadav, who also spoke at the program, echoed Dr. Bhattarai's concerns about the rising fundamentalism in politics and its threat to Nepal's secular, republican democracy. He pointed out that the influence of fundamentalism in India will inevitably impact Nepalese politics, and signs of this influence have already begun to emerge. Dr. Yadav commended Professor S.D. Muni's scholarly work and praised his book for shedding light on these critical issues.

Professor S.D. Muni attributed the authorship of the book to his students, friends, and well-wishers, giving them credit. He mentioned that he has been visiting Nepal since 1968 as a Ph.D. scholar. Professor Muni clarified that the book is a memoir rather than an academic piece.

According to Professor Krishna Khanal, S.D. Muni is an exceptional scholar and analyst of international relations in the region. He described Muni as a courageous individual who has established connections with various sectors in Nepal.

Professor Khanal also affirmed that Muni is a scholar and teacher who is often misunderstood, highlighting his status as one of the most distinguished scholars of international relations in the region.

CK Lal, a writer and columnist, opined that since this is a memoir and personal collection, there is no need for extensive commentary. He expressed gratitude to Muni for sharing his extensive experiences of the region, including Nepal.

Dr. Indra Adhikari, a student of Professor Muni and the organizer of the event hosted by Kathmandu University-Nepal Center for Contemporary Studies, remarked that the book encompasses numerous intriguing aspects to explore, particularly the regional political and diplomatic dimensions.

Dr. Adhikari praised significant portions of the book but also raised questions and presented factual information. She disagreed with BP's endorsement of the merger of Sikkim with India, asserting that there is no evidence to support this assertion.

Dr. Uddhab Pyakurel, a professor at Kathmandu University, initiated the program. Vice Chancellor Bhola Thapa also stressed its significance and expressed gratitude to Muni for attending. Ekku Maya Pun, Acting Dean of the School of Arts at Kathmandu University, also delivered a speech.

A significant number of individuals attended the event, including professors, scholars, students, and former diplomats. Professor Dr. Lok Raj Baral, serving as the chair, provided concluding remarks.

Dr. Baral highlighted Professor Muni's renowned contributions to the region, acknowledged not only in Nepal and India but also in other parts of South Asia. The book encompasses the political dynamics, foreign policy, and security concerns of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, with an expansion to include Laos and Cambodia.