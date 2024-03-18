Coca-Cola Makes Guinness World Record For 'The Largest Momo Party' in Nepal

Coca-Cola proudly announces a historic achievement of setting a Guinness World Record for 'The Largest Momo Party' in Nepal, marking an incredible feat as a celebration of rich food, culture and community spirit. It’s undeniable, Nepal truly loves Coke & Momo.

On Friday, March 15, 2024 Coca-Cola made historyby creating an unforgettable experience by setting a new Guinness World Record, with 'The Largest Momo Party' as part of the second edition of 'Kathmandu is Cooking' at the Hyatt Regency Ground in Bouddha, Kathmandu.

Coca-Cola successfully hosted 500+ enthusiastic participants. Each participant was treated to a delightful variety of Two Momos with a bottle of 250 ml Coke. To ensure the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, a dedicated Food Hygiene Inspector and two witness were present throughout the event.

The festivities lasted for over 15 minutes, with participants relishing the tasty Momos alongside Coca-Cola beverages. This achievement underscores Coca-Cola's dedication to creating moments of joy and unity within the community.

Chandrika Kalia, Country Director for Coca-Cola in Nepal, expressed her pride in the company's accomplishment, stating, "Nepalis truly love Coke and Momo and this fact has come alive through a Guinness World Record. This celebration of food is a testament to the vibrant spirit of Nepali culture. We are proud to create memorable experiences of celebration and joy in the Nepalese community."

Coca-Cola is cherished by millions globally and has long been praised for its ability to complement a diverse range of culinary delights. From savory meals to indulgent snacks, Coca-Cola has established itself as a staple alongside some of the world's most cherished cuisines. Across generations, Coca-Cola has been acknowledged as the ideal accompaniment to various dishes, enriching flavors and invigorating palates.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola has gained popularity as the beverage of choice to accompany Momos, a beloved dumpling dish that has captivated food enthusiasts worldwide. Traditionally filled with seasoned meats or vegetables and expertly steamed, Momo pairs impeccably with the refreshing attributes of Coca-Cola, resulting in a harmonious fusion of flavors and textures that leave diners yearning for more.

In Nepal, Coca-Cola has been organizing the Momo Utsav campaign for nine consecutive years to embrace the local Coke and Meals concept. This initiative celebrates the fusion of Nepal's beloved Coca-Cola beverage with its favorite food, Momo, spreading joy and happiness throughout the nation. The Nepalese people share an unwavering affection for Momo, and the pairing of hot, steamed Momo with a refreshing bottle of Coke creates a delightful culinary experience that enchants our taste buds. This harmonious blend of flavors creates a magical sensation that captivates the senses.

The relationship between Coke and Momo in Nepal extends beyond mere culinary preference; it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon deeply ingrained in Nepalese society.

Momo, renowned for its delectable flavors and diverse fillings, has become an indispensable component of Nepalese cuisine, cherished by individuals from all walks of life. Whether enjoyed in households or savored from street food stalls, Momo holds a special place in the hearts and palates of the Nepalese people.

Coca-Cola, with its ubiquitous presence in Nepal, seamlessly complements the Momo-eating experience, emerging as the preferred beverage to accompany this beloved dish. Together, Coke and Momo symbolize not only a culinary delight but also a fusion of cultures, embodying the essence of communal dining and shared moments of happiness in Nepal's vibrant culinary landscape.

As Coca-Cola recently celebrated its 50-year presence in Nepal, this Guinness World Record achievement is a testament to the enduring legacy of fostering cultural connections and spreading joy. Coca-Colais committed to uplifting Nepal's vibrant community spirit and rich heritage.