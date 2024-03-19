Mahara Was Taken Into Custody From The Court

Mahara Was Taken Into Custody From The Court

March 19, 2024, 8:35 a.m.

The Kathmandu District Court has allowed the police to detain former Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara for four days and investigate.

Mahara, who was arrested from Kapilvastu on Monday, was brought before the court by the CIV and asked for permission to keep him in custody. After the court allowed him to be detained and investigated, the police took him away from the court to keep him in custody.

Mahara looked tired as he was taken away from the court by the CIB team. His eyes are also red from the sun.

Mahara, who is also the vice-president of the Maoist center, was arrested on charges of being involved in the 9 kg gold smuggling case.

