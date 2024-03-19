Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountainous region of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and partly cloudy in Madesh Province, along with the hilly regions of and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.