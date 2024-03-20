Nepal And European Union Held The 15th Meeting Of Joint Commission

European Union (EU) and Nepal held the 15th meeting of the Joint Commission in Kathmandu writes EU in Nepal X page. EU In Nepal

The two partners exchanged views on a broad range of political, geopolitical, social and economic issues, an indication of their expanding agenda and deepening ties.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the EU Paola Pampaloni lead their respective delegations to the meeting.

The two sides took stock of overall aspects of the bilateral relations between Nepal and the European Union, including cooperation in the regional and multilateral issues of common interests.

On 6th March 2024, the meeting of the Sub-Commission on Development Cooperation between Nepal and the European Union was held at the Ministry of Finance. The meeting exchanged views on the whole spectrum of the ongoing development cooperation between Nepal and the EU. The meeting also discussed future course of action for enhanced level of partnership and increasing the effectiveness of the development cooperation.