I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary

Billionaire businessman and main opposition Nepali Congress MP Binod Chaudhary has commented that he should not submit his character certificate to anyone.

On Thursday morning, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police took a statement from Chaudhry. After that statement, Chaudhary made the following comments.

Also, he has expressed that businessmen should be kept away from 'stunt-baji' type of activities. He also said that 45 years of professional journey of his life will confirm everything. He said, "As a parliamentarian, as an entrepreneur, I have given a statement to the CIB. The CIB informed me that they would take a statement verbally, so I have come here with my words.

In this complex situation, when a person like me is standing here and saying this, what message is being sent to businessmen around the world? I don't have to submit the character certificate of my 45-year journey to anyone. Especially stunt people. Businessmen should be kept away from these types of activities.

The CIB has taken the statement of Chaudhary in the Public Prosecutor's Office, Kathmandu this morning. Chaudhary himself went to the public prosecutor's office.

On Wednesday, the CIB informed the speaker of the House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, that Congress MP Chaudhary was being investigated for embezzlement of government land. According to Ghimire's press expert Shekhar Adhikari, CIB sent the letter on Wednesday.

The 10 ropani land of the erstwhile Bansbari Bhidlajukta factory has passed through the erstwhile Champion Footwear Limited to CG Chandbagh Residency, which is now owned by Chaudhary.

In this case, CIB arrested CG Chandbagh Residency Chairman Sanjay Thakur, Arun Chaudhary, the owner and Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, the then executive head of Bansbari leather shoe factory. But they were released after the court ordered to release them as the investigation was not completed.

The then ruling partner Congress put a lot of pressure on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' and Home Minister Narayankaji Shrestha for arresting them and proceeding with the investigation.

The CIB started an investigation against Binod, the main person who brought the government land into the ownership of his company, and arrested others after the change in the power alliance.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Chaudhary declared that he was not guilty in the case and claimed that the land had been acquired according to the rules.