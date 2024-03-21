Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded

Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded

March 21, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

The third meeting of Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism was held today in Kathmandu. Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Division Head(JointSecretary)of the Europe America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and. Erik Kurzweil, Director for Indo-Pacific Policy, South Asia, Afghanistan of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany led their respective delegations to the meeting. During the meeting, the two sides took stock of overall state of the bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and Germany.

Nepal Germany meeting.jpg

At the outset, the two sides reviewed the overall Nepal-Germany relations and ongoing cooperation. Joint Secretary Dhakal appreciated the continued German cooperation to Nepal’s development endeavours.

Director Kurzweil shared about ongoing development cooperation extended to Nepal under German development assistance.

The two Co-chairs stressed the need of continuing interactions, including the exchange of high-level visits, between the two countries.They underscored the importance of enhancing partnerships in productive sectors, including investment and trade. Joint Secretary Dhakal briefed about the business-friendly policies adopted by Nepal and requested the German side to encourage their participation in the upcoming third Nepal Investment Summit and explore possibilities of further investments in Nepal.

Matters of regional and global importance were also discussed during the meeting. The two Co-chairs agreed to work together on matters of common interest, including climate change, at various multilateral fora. Views were also exchanged to further strengthening cultural relations, enhancing people-to-people contacts and connectivity, among others.

The Nepali delegation comprisedof senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Ministry of Forest and Environment; Ministry of Home Affairs; and Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation. The German delegation included Dr. Thomas Prinz, Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, and other officials of the Embassy of Germany.

