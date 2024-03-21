Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

March 21, 2024, 7:31 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, and at one or two places of mountaineous regions of rest of the country tonight.

