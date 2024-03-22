Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.