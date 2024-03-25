Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today

Fagu Poornima or Holi, the festival of colours, is being observed with much fanfare in entire Madhesh region today and tomorrow. The festival, also called spring festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The first day of the festival is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second day Dhuleti or Holi.

Holika Dahan, the death of Holika, the symbol of triumph of good over evil, is marked by lighting a bonfire, and performing a special Puja to burn evil spirits. The next day, people enjoy smearing one another with different colours including Abir or red vermilion powder.

However, this year coronavirus fear has taken its toll on the festival as the government has requested Holi celebrators to abstain in view of the coronavirus. The World Health Organisation has put Nepal at high risk of the infection. "People have felt a bit of ease to walk on the streets during the festival this time as roads are almost free of Holi celebrators splashing colorful water, hitting water-filled balloons and plastic bags (known as lola) and smearing colours randomly at walkers," said Ram Prasad Yadav, an employee, who was found at Lahan of Sirha. Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People from old to young age enjoy the festival with enthusiasm.

According to a Hindu myth, demon king Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. Following her brother's instruction, Holika, who had a boon from the god that fire would not harm her, sat on a fire with Prahlad on her lap, but was burnt to death while Prahalad remained unhurt due to the blessing of God Bishnu.