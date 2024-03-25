Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today

Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today

March 25, 2024, 7:51 a.m.

Fagu Poornima or Holi, the festival of colours, is being observed with much fanfare in entire Madhesh region today and tomorrow. The festival, also called spring festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The first day of the festival is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second day Dhuleti or Holi.

Holika Dahan, the death of Holika, the symbol of triumph of good over evil, is marked by lighting a bonfire, and performing a special Puja to burn evil spirits. The next day, people enjoy smearing one another with different colours including Abir or red vermilion powder.

However, this year coronavirus fear has taken its toll on the festival as the government has requested Holi celebrators to abstain in view of the coronavirus. The World Health Organisation has put Nepal at high risk of the infection. "People have felt a bit of ease to walk on the streets during the festival this time as roads are almost free of Holi celebrators splashing colorful water, hitting water-filled balloons and plastic bags (known as lola) and smearing colours randomly at walkers," said Ram Prasad Yadav, an employee, who was found at Lahan of Sirha. Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People from old to young age enjoy the festival with enthusiasm.

According to a Hindu myth, demon king Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. Following her brother's instruction, Holika, who had a boon from the god that fire would not harm her, sat on a fire with Prahlad on her lap, but was burnt to death while Prahalad remained unhurt due to the blessing of God Bishnu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

VISIT OF KfW AND EIB TO NEPAL : Mission Matters
Mar 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Mar 25, 2024
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership
Mar 24, 2024
Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal
Mar 24, 2024
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130
Mar 24, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Gyalpo Losar 2024: Importance And Signficance For Sherpa Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Maha Shivratri 2024: History, Significance, And Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Mahashivaratri Today: 4,000 Security Persons Mobilized At Pashupati Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Basanta (Shree) Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

VISIT OF KfW AND EIB TO NEPAL : Mission Matters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack By Agencies Mar 25, 2024
Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall By Agencies Mar 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024
The Nepal Britain Society Has Been Working To Strengthen Bilateral Relations By Pratima Pande Mar 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75