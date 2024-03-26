DPM Shrestha And CPPCC Chair Wang Huning Discussed Nepal, China Relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha, who is on an official visit to China, is busy with political meetings.

A bilateral meeting was held between Shrestha and Chinese Communist Party Standing Committee member and Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

According to the Foreign Minister's Secretariat, during the meeting held on Monday afternoon at the State Guest House in Beijing, bilateral interests as well as various aspects of economic and social development were discussed between them.

Foreign Minister Shrestha reminded that China and Nepal have been good friends for centuries and said that Nepal is committed to the One China principle.

Stating that Nepal is focused on economic development behind political change, Foreign Minister Shrestha assured that Chinese cooperation will be important in Nepal's journey to economic prosperity. Appreciating China's support for Nepal's development, he hoped that Chinese support would increase in the future.

Shrestha asked for support for the re-operation of 14 traditional checkpoints on the Nepal-China border. Reminding that Nepal has facilitated the entry permit (visa) for Chinese tourists, he urged Nepali citizens to make easy arrangements for entering China.

CPPCC Chairman Huning said that China and Nepal are not only countries connected by the Himalayas and rivers, but also as members of the same family.

He said that the high-level visits from both countries have strengthened the relationship between the two countries. Making it clear that China will not interfere in Nepal's internal affairs, CPPCC Chairman Hunin said that China will strongly support the decision taken by Nepal for the prosperity of its country.

He said that both China and Nepal should move together in the direction of economic prosperity.

Nepali Ambassador to China Bishnupukar Shrestha, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Krishna Dhakal, Personal Secretary of Shrestha Sureshkaji Shrestha, Deputy Chief of Courtesy Uttam Kumar Shahi, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Nepali Embassy in Beijing Surendra Yadav and others participated in the meeting.

The Chinese delegation was attended by high-level officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including Huning.