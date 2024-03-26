Sangita Puri Represents Nepal as a Judge at Universal Woman 2024

Sangita Puri, Director of Global Glamour Venture, represents Nepal as a judge at the Universal Woman 2024 pageant. Universal Woman is a prestigious global pageant that celebrates diversity and empowerment, showcasing the remarkable talent and achievements of women worldwide.

The Universal Woman 2024 pageant, which was held for 2 days in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, featured contestants from 50 countries around the globe competing for the coveted crown. Sangita Puri's selection as a judge did not only underscore Nepal's commitment to participate in international events. As a judge, she was the youngest judge among all the judges’ members and she played a crucial role in recognizing excellence and fostering a spirit of unity among contestants.

Sangita Puri, Judge of the Universal Women and Director of Global Glamour Venture Pvt. Ltd. "I am deeply honored to have represented Nepal at Universal Woman 2024. It's a privilege to be able to contribute to such a prestigious event and witness the incredible talent showcased by women worldwide. I learned a lot from this event and am excited to bring it back to Miss Universe Nepal 2024."

Global Glamour Venture is the organizer of Miss Nepal Universe 2024.