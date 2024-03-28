Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young

The Nepal-Korea Golden Jubilee Edition of the KOTTAN and Trekking Map in Korean Language was officially unveiled by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang, Ambassador of Republic of Korea Park Tae-Young, and Korea Tours And Trekking Association of Nepal (KOTTAN) president Amar Bahadur Shahi. These publications were released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Korea.

During the Annual General Meeting of KOTTAN and the unveiling of the Nepal-Korea Diplomatic Relationship Golden Jubilee Edition and the Trekking Map in Korean Language, Minister Tamang stressed the significance that Nepal attaches to its relationship with the Republic of Korea.

He emphasized that the Golden Jubilee celebration marks a major milestone in the diplomatic ties between Nepal and Korea. Minister Tamang delivered a speech at the Annual General Meeting of the Korea Tours and Trekking Operator Association of Nepal (KOTTAN) and the launch of the Nepal-Korea Diplomatic Relationship Golden Jubilee Edition.

He also announced the release of a Trekking Route in the Korean language. Minister Tamang acknowledged the remarkable increase in Korean tourists visiting Nepal in recent years, solidifying Korea's position as one of the top ten contributors to Nepal's tourism industry.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Tae-Young mentioned that the Nepal government is collaborating with the Korean government to initiate direct flights by Nepal Airlines to Seoul, which is expected to boost the number of Korean tourists visiting Nepal.

He emphasized the significant role played by KOTTAN in increasing the influx of Korean tourists to Nepal and ensuring their safety and security during their visit. Ambassador Park Tae-Young highlighted the strong partnership between Korea and Nepal, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural exchange, spanning over the past fifty years.

He described the current period as a historic and crucial time for both nations. The Ambassador also extended his congratulations to KOTTAN on their 7th Anniversary and the publication of the Nepal Korea Golden Jubilee edition journal, acknowledging their vital contribution to promoting tourism and strengthening the bond between the two countries.

The Ambassador highlighted that Nepal welcomed over 23,000 Korean tourists last year, with the number of visitors from Korea to Nepal steadily increasing. He also mentioned that the relevant ministries in the Republic of Korea are actively addressing the issue of Nepal Airlines' direct flights to Korea.

The Ambassador emphasized that Nepal is a stunning mountainous country with numerous captivating tourist destinations. He expressed optimism that more Korean tourists will choose to visit Nepal in the upcoming years, underscoring the role that KOTTAN must play in attracting them.

Amar Bahadur Shah, the President of KOTTAN, stated that his organization has been diligently working to boost tourist numbers since its inception in 2007. He viewed the Golden Jubilee Celebration of diplomatic relations between the two nations as a significant milestone.

Shah also underscored the importance of producing more literature in Korean language, suggesting that providing maps in Korean would greatly assist Korean tourists in navigating various locations.

Treasurer Ngawa Ngima Sherpa mentioned that significant efforts have been put into making the trekking routes more accommodating for Korean tourists by displaying signs in Korean language. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Tamang, Ambassador Park Tae-Young, and President of KOTTAN Shahi recently unveiled Nepal's Map in Korean language and the Nepal-Korea Diplomatic Relationship Golden Jubilee Edition.

The event also featured performances by children from the Nepal Dance Academy, showcasing Nepalese folk dances such as Sherpa Dance and Korean Dance. The program was attended by numerous government officials from the Tourism Ministry, Korean Diplomats in Kathmandu, KOICA head, President of Hotel Association Nepal, and tourism entrepreneurs.

Lal Prasad Bhattarai, the first vice president, expressed gratitude on behalf of the attendees, highlighting that prior to COVID-19, Nepal used to welcome over 40,000 Korean tourists, and the recent increase in tourist numbers indicates a promising recovery trend.