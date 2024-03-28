SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today

The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) of this year is beginning from Thursday across the county.

The National Examinations Board has said that all preparations for the SEE have been completed.

Nandalal Paudel, the controller at the Office of the Controller of Examination, Bhaktapur, said that over 500,000 question papers and answer sheets were sent to all 77 districts.

Additionally, 77,485 human resources have been deployed in 2,064 examination centres across the country for the smooth and peaceful conduction of the annual examination.

According to the Office of the Controller of Examination, 504,414 students from 10,806 schools are appearing in the SEE this year.

Among the examinees, 253,627 are boys, 250,772 are girls and 15 are others.

This year, the number of students appearing in the SEE has increased by 20,187. Only 484,227 students filled up the exam forms last year.

Bagmati Province has the highest number of examinees at 105,743 while Karnali Province has the lowest number of students at 42,430, according to the Office of the National Examinations Board.

Meanwhile, 85,937 examinees are appearing in the SEE in Madhes Province, 85,388 in Lumbini Province, 82,494 in Koshi Province, 59,219 in Sudurpashchim Province and 43,180 in Gandaki Province.

Likewise, the highest number of examination centres has been set up in Bagmati Province at 441 centres, followed by Koshi Province at 378, Lumbini at 338, Madhes at 295, Gandaki at 214, Sudurpaschim at 211 and Karnali at 186.

Meanwhile, one exam centre has been set up in Japan where 23 examinees are expected to sit for the SEE.

District wisely, Kathmandu has the highest number of students and centres with 38,813 students and 127 centres respectively. Meanwhile, only one centre has been set up in Manang and Mustang districts. Only 42 students are appearing in the SEE from Manang and 193 from Mustang.

This year, 2,064 superintendents have been deployed at the ratio of one at each centre.

Additionally, 4,128 assistant superintendents have been deployed at a ratio of one to 150 students, 25,222 invigilators at a ratio of one to 20 students, 5,045 examination assistants at a ratio of one to 100 students, 10,089 office assistants at a ratio of one to 50 students and 30,745 security personnel at a ratio of 15 to one centre.