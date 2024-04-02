USAID And Nepal Tourism Board Launch The 2024 International Tourism Campaign

USAID and Nepal Tourism Board Launch the 2024 International Tourism Campaign

April 2, 2024, 11:04 a.m.

Today marks the launch of the 2024 International Tourism Campaign, a collaborative effort between USAID and the Nepal Tourism Board, in partnership with Steller, a renowned global travel-inspired storytelling platform. This campaign aims to showcase Nepal's rich history, cultural diversity, and abundant tourism opportunities to a global audience, building upon the success of the 2023 campaign which reached over 16.3 million travelers and achieved $15.8 million in earned media value.

unnamed.jpg

In its second phase, the 2024 campaign will feature international content creators from Steller, who will capture the essence of Nepal through captivating videos and photos during their exploration of key destinations such as Kathmandu, Pokhara, Bardiya, and Illam. With an expected reach of over 20 million viewers, this initiative aims to stimulate tourist arrivals and position Nepal as a premier tourist destination.

Speaking at the launch event, the U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean Thompson emphasized Nepal's vast potential as a top-tier travel destination, citing its diverse landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures. Expressing USAID’s unwavering support for Nepal's tourism sector, Ambassador Thompson underscored the pivotal role of tourism in advancing inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

unnamed2.jpg

Echoing this sentiment, Nandini Lahe Thapa, Officiating CEO from the Nepal Tourism Board highlighted Nepal's remarkable tourism growth, with over 1 million international visitors in 2023. The campaign, she noted, is poised to sustain this upward trajectory by showcasing Nepal's year-round tourism offerings and positioning the country as a preferred destination for global travelers.

The partnership between the Nepal Tourism Board, USAID, and Steller underscores a shared commitment to catalyze growth in Nepal's dynamic tourism industry and attract investments that will further enhance the country's tourism services and infrastructure.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Apr 02, 2024
140 MW Tanahun Hydropower Project Has Seen A Break Through Of Headrace Tunnel
Apr 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest
Apr 01, 2024
Mangaladevi Singh: A Pioneer Female Leader
Mar 31, 2024
KOICA Held Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations
Mar 31, 2024

More on National

Mangaladevi Singh: A Pioneer Female Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
KOICA Held Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
United States Hands Over $1.2M Dhanusha Birthing Center To Promote Expanded Health Access By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Helvetas-Nepal’s InElam Promoting Herbal Oil In Sarlahi By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 13 hours ago
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR HANAN GODAR Sharing Pain With A Nepali Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
DPM Shrestha Urged Chinese Leaders To Open 14 Traditional Border Points By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

LOSS AND DAMAGE: Upper Tamakoshi A Case By Keshab Poudel Apr 02, 2024
Israeli Troops Withdraw From Shifa Hospital By Agencies Apr 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2024
140 MW Tanahun Hydropower Project Has Seen A Break Through Of Headrace Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2024
India's Opposition Alliance Holds Protest Rally Over Leader's Arrest By Agencies Apr 01, 2024
‘Tens Of Thousands Start 4-day Anti-gov’t Protest Outside Knesset By Agencies Apr 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75