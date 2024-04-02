USAID and Nepal Tourism Board Launch the 2024 International Tourism Campaign

Today marks the launch of the 2024 International Tourism Campaign, a collaborative effort between USAID and the Nepal Tourism Board, in partnership with Steller, a renowned global travel-inspired storytelling platform. This campaign aims to showcase Nepal's rich history, cultural diversity, and abundant tourism opportunities to a global audience, building upon the success of the 2023 campaign which reached over 16.3 million travelers and achieved $15.8 million in earned media value.

In its second phase, the 2024 campaign will feature international content creators from Steller, who will capture the essence of Nepal through captivating videos and photos during their exploration of key destinations such as Kathmandu, Pokhara, Bardiya, and Illam. With an expected reach of over 20 million viewers, this initiative aims to stimulate tourist arrivals and position Nepal as a premier tourist destination.

Speaking at the launch event, the U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean Thompson emphasized Nepal's vast potential as a top-tier travel destination, citing its diverse landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures. Expressing USAID’s unwavering support for Nepal's tourism sector, Ambassador Thompson underscored the pivotal role of tourism in advancing inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

Echoing this sentiment, Nandini Lahe Thapa, Officiating CEO from the Nepal Tourism Board highlighted Nepal's remarkable tourism growth, with over 1 million international visitors in 2023. The campaign, she noted, is poised to sustain this upward trajectory by showcasing Nepal's year-round tourism offerings and positioning the country as a preferred destination for global travelers.

The partnership between the Nepal Tourism Board, USAID, and Steller underscores a shared commitment to catalyze growth in Nepal's dynamic tourism industry and attract investments that will further enhance the country's tourism services and infrastructure.