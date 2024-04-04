Consular Services Will Now Be Available At Home: DPM Shrestha

Consular Services Will Now Be Available At Home: DPM Shrestha

April 4, 2024, 1:27 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said the government is carrying out works to provide public services in a easy manner at their home itself.

He said so while launching the new 'module' inaugurated from today by the Department of Consular Services. Through this module, the Nepalis living in foreign countries can easily register their complaints and problems through the embassy concerned.

On the occasion, DPM Shrestha mentioned that the present government has been carrying out works as per its commitment, made since the beginning, of providing public services to the people in a smooth and easy manner.

"We have launched this service to provide the government's services to the people in a prompt, efficient and flawless manner at their home using the information technology," he said, adding that with the start of this service Nepali citizens living abroad will be able to express their problems and complaints from home, and also be able to acquire information online regarding the initiatives to address their complaints and problems.

According to the DPM and Foreign Minister, the Department has made arrangements as per the government's pledge before this by which the police certificate can be taken online.

At the programme, Department director-general Prakash Mani Poudel gave information about the available services in the new module. "A new folder is created in the module once the service-seeker enters his/her passport number and date of birth. The folder has features in which one can write one's problems and complaints and also get information on measures to address them," he said.

Director-general Poudel said this service has been started to facilitate the Nepali embassies abroad to carry out the works of maximum number of service-seekers through limited number of their staffs. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

209th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In
Apr 05, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Khotang, Nepal
Apr 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Apr 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country
Apr 04, 2024
NIMB's 37th AGM Concludes Successfully
Apr 03, 2024

More on National

209th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Khotang, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal-Switzerland Bilateral Consultations Mechanism Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
USAID And Nepal Tourism Board Launch The 2024 International Tourism Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Mangaladevi Singh: A Pioneer Female Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
KOICA Held Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2024
TRAVELING KARNALI UPTO RARA LAKE, MUGU: GREAT POTENTIAL OF DOMESTIC TOURISM, OPPORTUNITY, EMPLOYMENT AND NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Rara Lake Tour- Rara,(Salleri )Mugu, District, Karnali By Nishesh Dhungana Apr 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2024
NIMB's 37th AGM Concludes Successfully By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2024
WAKEUP CALL FOR NEPAL: Energy Security Splashing Shame On Water Resources By Prabal Adhikari Apr 03, 2024
Maldevelopment And Technology: Ethos Harbingering Coming Apocalypse By Dipak Gyawali Apr 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75