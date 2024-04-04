Consular Services Will Now Be Available At Home: DPM Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said the government is carrying out works to provide public services in a easy manner at their home itself.

He said so while launching the new 'module' inaugurated from today by the Department of Consular Services. Through this module, the Nepalis living in foreign countries can easily register their complaints and problems through the embassy concerned.

On the occasion, DPM Shrestha mentioned that the present government has been carrying out works as per its commitment, made since the beginning, of providing public services to the people in a smooth and easy manner.

"We have launched this service to provide the government's services to the people in a prompt, efficient and flawless manner at their home using the information technology," he said, adding that with the start of this service Nepali citizens living abroad will be able to express their problems and complaints from home, and also be able to acquire information online regarding the initiatives to address their complaints and problems.

According to the DPM and Foreign Minister, the Department has made arrangements as per the government's pledge before this by which the police certificate can be taken online.

At the programme, Department director-general Prakash Mani Poudel gave information about the available services in the new module. "A new folder is created in the module once the service-seeker enters his/her passport number and date of birth. The folder has features in which one can write one's problems and complaints and also get information on measures to address them," he said.

Director-general Poudel said this service has been started to facilitate the Nepali embassies abroad to carry out the works of maximum number of service-seekers through limited number of their staffs. (RSS)