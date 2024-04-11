Prior To Nepal Investment Summit 2024, an “Industry Outreach Meet” Organised at New Delhi

In a determined effort to fortify Nepal’s standing as a highly promising investment destination, the Government of Nepal (GoN) is organizing the Third Nepal Investment Summit (NIS) 2024, on 28-29 April 2024 in Kathmandu (https://investinnepal.gov.np/this-summit/). This Summit will convene distinguished national and international speakers, dignitaries, sector-specific experts, and, notably, high-level representatives from the government, private sector, and development partners.

The GoN is collaborating closely with development partners, DFIs, and the private sector to organize the Summit. In alignment with Nepal’s periodic plan and the government’s policies and programmes, the GoN has attached high priority to the private sector investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI). Relevant laws have been amended/ enacted to foster an investment- friendly environment, accompanied by streamlined procedures aimed at bolstering ease of doing business. To bridge resources and technology gaps for the country’s economic development, the government is resolute in augmenting foreign investment commitments and inflows.

Prior to Nepal Investment Summit 2024, and for drawing an impressive participation from the Indian industry, an “Industry Outreach Meet” organized at New Delhi (on 11 April 2024) by the Embassy of Nepal in India and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre. About the promising investment opportunities in Nepal, Amb Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India and Sushil Bhatta, CEO, Investment Board Nepal made the detailed presentations. Showing high interest in Nepal as a natural investment destination from India, the program witnessed an overwhelming participation of leading industry captains and decision-makers from the government.

Speaking during the industry meet, Amb Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India said, “Nepal is a naturally preferred investment destination for the Indian businesses and Nepal Investment Summit 2024 is an occasion where the investment and reinvestment plans to be discussed and big business ideas converted at ground. The Government of Nepal’s unwavering commitments for simplifying the business procedures and offering all possible support to the businesses shall encourage the business houses already existing in Nepal and those that want to enter Nepal market. We invite the Indian businesses to explore Nepal and be part of its industrial aspirations.”

In his detailed presentation during the industry meet, Sushil Bhatta, CEO, Investment Board Nepal reflected: “With partnering organising like India-Nepal Centre (PHDCCI) and other leading Indian industry umbrella organisations, we are hopeful for an overwhelming participation from the Indian industry in Nepal Investment Summit 2024. Investment Board Nepal looks forward to welcoming the Indian industry captains with keen interest to explore Nepal as an emerging investment destination at global scale.”

Among others, the industry meet was addressed by: Amb Manjeev Singh Puri, India’s Former Ambassador to Nepal & Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI; Ranjit Rae, India’s Former Ambassador to Nepal; Anil Khaitan, CMD, Sunil Healthcare Ltd & Former President, PHDCCI; Ajay Poddar, MD, Syenergy Environics Ltd & Managing Committee Member, PHDCCI; Kamlesh Jain, ED & COO (International), Varun Beverages Ltd & Co-Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI; Anukool Bhatnagar, Former MD & CEO, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd & Adviser, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI; Atul K Thakur, Secretary,

India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI; Bishal Thapa, Senior Director (India), CLASP; Dushyant Thakor, Deputy Executive Director, World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA); Satya Narayanan R, Chairman, CL Educate Ltd; Sujatha Kshirsagar, President, CL Educate Ltd; Deepak Saigal, Executive Director, NHPC Ltd; Dr Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman, L’Opéra; President, KCSH & Associates and Terra Firma International.

Key highlights of Nepal Investment Summit 2024:

-Connect with Key Decision-Makers: Meet high-level government officials, influential business executives, and representatives of global finance institutions

-Discover Diverse Investment Opportunities: Explore attractive projects in Hydropower, Tourism, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Urban Development and more

-Witness Nepal’s Transformation: Learn about the recent policy reforms and infrastructural advancements making Nepal an attractive investment destination

-Secure Synergetic Partnerships: Network with public agencies, foreign investors, local businesses, and international development partners