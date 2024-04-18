Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

April 18, 2024, 7:45 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province. and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki tonight.

