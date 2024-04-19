Foreign Secretary Lamsal Urged Bangladeshi To Explore Investment Opportunities In Nepal

Foreign Secretary Lamsal Urged Bangladeshi To Explore Investment Opportunities In Nepal

April 19, 2024, 10:11 a.m.

03d22332-c24b-4ae7-b986-535a2cb2c451.JPG

The Third Round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Nepal and Bangladesh was held in Kathmandu. During the FOC, Nepali delegation was led by Sewa Lamsal, Foreign Secretary, while Bangladesh delegation was led by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.

During the FOC, the whole gamut of bilateral relations was reviewed. Both the Foreign Secretaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Nepal and Bangladesh.

They discussed all the major issues of mutual interests and agreed to promote cooperation encompassing all sectors, especially trade and commerce, transit and connectivity, power and energy sector, tourism, culture and education. Both Foreign Secretaries emphasized the operationalization of the BBIN MVA framework tocontribute to the individual country’s economy not only by expanding trade and connectivity, but also by creating more opportunity to promote people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal stressed the exploration of the untapped potential in economic, cultural and educational areas and proposed to establish meaningful collaborative partnership including in the private sector.

She mentioned that Nepal would like to pursue more trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh. She urged Bangladeshi side to explore investment opportunities in Nepal including in hydropower sector. She also requested the Government of Bangladesh to eliminate the existing Other Duties and Charges (ODCs) levied on Nepali products being exported to Bangladesh. Nepali Foreign Secretary emphasized the exchange of visits at different levels.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Mr. Masud Bin Momen emphasized the expeditious conclusion of tripartite power agreement among Bangladesh-India-Nepal soon, which will help Bangladesh to import power from Nepal.

93c16bb4-fdb2-4e7f-9b61-4e07b23238e8.JPG

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary thanked Government of Nepal for allocating land for the construction of a Monastery in Lumbini. He added that it would be a milestone in our relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between Bangladesh and Nepal in the days ahead.

Both Foreign Secretaries discussed regional issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the necessity of revitalizing SAARC and strengthening BIMSTEC for promoting regional cooperation. Both Foreign Secretaries also agreed to cooperate with each other at various multilateral forums, especially at the UN to pursue common interests especially in the areas of LDC graduation, poverty alleviation, climate change and safety and security of migrant workers.

An MoU between the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh was also signed by the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries.

Later this afternoon, the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Mr. Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the latter’s office in Singha Durbar. On the occasion, discussions were held on issues of mutual interest between Nepal and Bangladesh.

The next FOC will take place in Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

13881819-38c2-428c-984e-d4a4aa0ffed8.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations
Apr 19, 2024
India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula
Apr 19, 2024
Shalom Club-Nepal Expresses Solidarity With Israel Against Iran-attack
Apr 19, 2024
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun
Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi
Apr 19, 2024

More on National

Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Shalom Club-Nepal Expresses Solidarity With Israel Against Iran-attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
The Breakthrough Of The Nagdhunga Main Tunnel: Pride Of Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

A Review Of The Handwritten “Gita Saar” Written By Krishna Prasad Lacoul In 1967-68 B.S. By Shanker Man Singh Apr 19, 2024
Dialogue On Mountains And Climate Change Planned By Batu Uprety Apr 19, 2024
India Begins 'World's Largest General Election' By Agencies Apr 19, 2024
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal By Agencies Apr 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75