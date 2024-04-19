India Begins 'World's Largest General Election'

India Begins 'World's Largest General Election'

April 19, 2024, 8:34 a.m.

What is being called the world's largest general election kicks off in India on Friday, with roughly 970 million eligible voters. It pits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party against an opposition alliance.

The voting to choose members of the lower house is staggered, with seven different polling dates set for constituencies across the country. The seventh and final phase of voting will take place on June 1.

Modi, who belongs to the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, is seeking a third term in office. An opposition alliance centering around the Indian National Congress party is aiming to grab the reins of government.

The ruling and opposition camps have been campaigning vigorously to drum up voter support.

The BJP says that under the Modi government, India's gross domestic product has grown to the world's fifth largest and is predicted to expand to rank third as early as 2027.

The opposition accuses the Modi administration of allowing wealth inequality to widen in pursuit of economic development. It also says the government has failed to create enough jobs for young people.

Recent opinion surveys put the BJP ahead of the opposition alliance. However, regional parties that are part of the opposition alliance retain strong support in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where people vote in Phase 1.

Modi attended large public meetings in the state to boost voter support for his party.

Vote counting is due to start on June 4

Agencies

Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal
Apr 18, 2024
Everest Climbing Route Will Be Open Soon For Coming Session
Apr 18, 2024
India Is Set To Begin Six Week Long General Elections From Friday
Apr 18, 2024
Netanyahu Meets British, German FMs, Stresses Israel's Right To Self-Defense
Apr 18, 2024
Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran
Apr 17, 2024

More on International

Netanyahu Meets British, German FMs, Stresses Israel's Right To Self-Defense By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Iran Launches Drones, Fires Missiles Toward Israel By Agencies 5 days ago
Biden Urges Tehran Not To Proceed With Expected Attack On Israel By Agencies 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Dialogue On Mountains And Climate Change Planned By Batu Uprety Apr 19, 2024
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal By Agencies Apr 18, 2024
Everest Climbing Route Will Be Open Soon For Coming Session By Agencies Apr 18, 2024
India Is Set To Begin Six Week Long General Elections From Friday By Agencies Apr 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75