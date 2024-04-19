India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula

Foundation stone was led to build High Impact Community Development Project In Darchula, Nepal

April 19, 2024, 11:59 a.m.

Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor, Shailyashikhar Municipality and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Galainath Secondary School Building at Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula District

Government of India’s is providing financial assistance under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ to build the school. The cost of the project is estimated to be NRs.27.30 million.

During the ceremony, political representatives, government officials, social workers, representative of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, will be utilized for the construction of double storied school building, toilet block, office block and furniture works with other facilities for this school.

20240418_173145.jpg

The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal being implemented through Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Mayor Dhami of Shailyashikhar Municipality in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school building would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Galainath Secondary School in Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchulaand would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 489 projects. Amongst these, 40projects are in SudurpashchimProvince in various sectors, which include 10 projects in Darchula.In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 60 Ambulances and 20 School Buses have been gifted in SudurpashchimProvince, including 8 ambulances and 2 school buses provided in DarchulaDistrict.

20240418_165442.jpg

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal.

