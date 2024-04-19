Shalom Club-Nepal Expresses Solidarity With Israel Against Iran-attack

April 19, 2024, 11:40 a.m.

The Shalom Club Nepal, a club of Israel returnees, has expressed solidarity with the people and government of Israel to safeguard its people and territory.

The Club has lashed out at the recent missile and drone attacks on Israel by Iran saying that it is inhuman and totally unacceptable.

“The further destabilization of region by attacks on civilian locations of sovereign state of Israel is totally unacceptable,” the Club in its recent press note said, “expressing full support and solidarity with the people and Israeli government to safeguard its people and territory.”

The Club further said that it has been concerned by the recent strike by Iran in the soil of Israel where thousands of Nepali students and citizens are currently living as a part of their employment and learn and earn program.

Meanwhile, the Club has hailed the efforts taken by the Israeli government for the welfare of the families of 10 Nepali students that were murdered by heinous act of terrorism by HAMAS on October 7.

