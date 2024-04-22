Amir Of Qatar To Embark Nepal Visit From Tuesday

At the invitation of Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, is paying a State Visit to Nepal on 23 - 24 April 2024.

Amir of the State of Qatar will meet with President of Nepal at Shital Niwas. The President will host a State Banquet in honour of the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on 24 April 2024. Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing ceremony of bilateral Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar will depart from Kathmandu on 24 April 2024.