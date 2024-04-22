Madhu Kumar Marasini Has Been Appointed As The Newly Finance Secretary

Madhu Kumar Marasini has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary by the government.

The decision to appoint Marasini as the Finance Secretary was made during a cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Marasini faced corruption charges in the national payment gateway system, but was acquitted by a special court.

Following his acquittal, the Cabinet assigned him the role of Finance Secretary.

As a result of Marasini's appointment, the current Finance Secretary Krishnahari Puskar has been reassigned to the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers' office.

Marasini previously served as the Secretary of Commerce and Supply in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Supply..