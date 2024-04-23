Japan Hands Over The Community Center For Disaster Prevention

Japan Hands Over The Community Center For Disaster Prevention

April 23, 2024, 6:57 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the Community Center for Disaster Prevention by the Government of Japan to Indrawati Rural Municipality was held today in Sindhupalchowk District and Ambassador Kikuta attended the ceremony.

The new community center has been constructed by the Government of Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects scheme. The project is being implemented by Japanese NGO Japan Asian Association & Asian Friendship Society (JAFS) and aims to enhance disaster prevention capabilities of a rural municipality in Sindhupalchowk district with self and mutual help.

2 IMG_2210.jpeg

This project includes not only constructing a community center but also establishing disaster prevention committees, activities, public broadcasting, warehouses and conducting landslide prevention measures.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta expressed his hope that the new community center will become the center of disaster prevention and improve not only the capabilities of disaster prevention but also regional revitalization.

3 IMG_1996.jpeg

