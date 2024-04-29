Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

April 29, 2024, 7:48 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

