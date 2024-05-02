Ambassador Of Nepal To Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Presented His Letters Of Credence

Bharat Raj Paudyal, Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, presented his Letters of Credence to Mary J. May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, amidst a special ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on 30 April 2024.

Ambassador Paudyal was received in audience by the Governor General of Canada following the presentation of Credentials. During the audience, Ambassador Paudyal conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel and the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to the Governor General of Canada for her personal health and happiness as well as for the continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Canada.

Ambassador Paudyal appraised the Governor General on the state of friendly bilateral relations between Nepal and Canada and shared major priorities of the Government of Nepal, including the consolidation of democracy and accelerating the economic development efforts.

He also highlighted the efforts being made to ensure smooth and sustainable graduation from the LDC status and achieving of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.While appreciating the Government of Canada for its continued cooperation in times of need, he expressed his commitment to work closely with the Canadian Government and private sector to promote bilateral trade, tourism, investment, and technology transfer, strengthen people to people relations and advance mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The Governor General extended her best wishes to the leadership of Nepal and congratulated the Ambassador Paudyal for his accreditation as Ambassador of Nepal to Canada. Sheexpressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral relations, assured him of full support of the Canadian Governmentto further strengthen bilateral ties,and wished the Ambassador for a successful tenure of office.

Present on the occasion were high ranking officials of the Government of Canada including representatives of Global Affairs Canada and senior officials from the Office of the Governor General. During the ceremony, Paudyal was accompanied by his spouse, family members and the officials of the Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa.