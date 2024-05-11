Devanagar Substation Comes Into Operation Improving Power Supply To South-west Region Of Bharatpur

A 33-11 kV substation has come into operation at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 Deonagar in Chitwan. Devanagar substation for power distribution connected with 24 MVA power transformer was completed and charged on Thursday.

The 33 kV line from the 132 kV Baseni substation located in Bharatpur Metropolitan Municipality-11 has been tapped at Gondrang and taken to Devanagar substation.

About 9.5 km 33 kV transmission line has been constructed from Gondrang to Devnagar substation. The transmission line is also charged. There are 4 feeders of 11 kV for local power supply from Devanagar substation.

After starting the electricity supply from Devanagar substation, the problem of low voltage faced by the consumers of Gaurigunj, Prembasti, Shivnagar, Phulbari, Gitanagar, Patihani, Sitamai in south-west region of Bharatpur will be solved and the supply will be sufficient, reliable, quality and safe. In addition to household customers, there are a large number of irrigation and hotel customers in the area.

33 kV lines and substations have been constructed with the investment of the Government of Nepal and the Nepal Electricity Authority and concessional loans received under the World Bank's Grid Solar and Energy Efficiency Project (P-Case-9). The cost of Gondrang-Devnagar 33 kV transmission line and substation is around 9.5 crore rupees, project chief Sangita Karki informed.

The head of the project, Karki, mentioned that although the substation was ready, there was some delay in putting the substation into operation due to local obstacles in the construction of the line and the time required for environmental study and approval.

Karki said, 'Covid-19 epidemic, problems in land acquisition, taking the transmission line through the forest in the middle area (buffer zone) of Chitwan National Park and taking time for the brief environmental impact study and approval, the construction was delayed due to local obstacles. '

The construction of the line was started last month after the environmental study report was approved. However, the construction of the line was stopped after some locals started obstructing the construction of the line.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City Chief Renu Dahal, Deputy Chief Chitrasen Adhikari, Chief District Officer Bhupendra Thapa, concerned ward presidents, hoteliers, irrigation consumers, project management, security personnel who were suffering from the problem of low voltage electricity supply, the obstruction was removed.