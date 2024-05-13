Govinda Raj Joshi Unanimously Elected Chairperson Of BPINS

Govinda Raj Joshi Unanimously Elected Chairperson Of BPINS

May 13, 2024, 9:34 p.m.

Govinda Raj Joshi has been elected as the Chairperson of BPINS with unanimous support. Despite the disassociation of many Nepali leaders from BP's liberal democratic ideals, Joshi has remained committed to championing these ideals through BP Bichar Rastriya Samaj.

He emphasized the importance of working diligently to uphold the ideology of BP Koirala, especially in light of the current trends within the Nepali Congress. Joshi pledged to follow in the footsteps of KB Gurung and take the necessary actions to promote BP's ideology throughout Nepal.

After presiding over the organization for more than 12 years, K.B. Gurung, Co-Chair of the society, transferred his duties to Joshi, Co-Chair of BP Ideology National Society.

During the general assembly meeting on 9 May, the chairman was selected unanimously. In accordance with the Society's constitution, Chairman Joshi appointed 31 new executive members.

BP Koirala society.jpeg

n2.jpeg

