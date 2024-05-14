Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.