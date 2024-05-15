CAN Lifts Suspension Of Sandeep, Paving The Way To Play T 20 World Cup

May 15, 2024, 8:10 p.m.

Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) has released The Suspension In The Case Of Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane.

CAN released the suspension and said, "According to the decision of the High Court of Patan dated May 14,2024 we inform you that Sandeep Lamichhane has been released from all domestic and international cricket match activities as the decision has been made that the player of the Nepali national cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane is innocent in the rape case."

With this, the way for Sandeep to play T20 World Cup is open.

With the acquittal of cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in the rape case, the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) has held an emergency discussion about Sandeep's suspension being lifted and his return to the team.

Sandeep was elevated after the district court found him guilty in the rape case on December 13. Sandeep's case was acquitted after continuous arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A bench of Justices Sudarshandev Bhatt and Anju Upreti Dhakal acquitted him in the case that was brought before the Patan High Court on Tuesday. Although there was a debate all day on Tuesday, the case was kept under observation after the debate failed. Today, after the debate on the case, the case was decided.

