NOC Deducts The Petro Prices From This Midnight

May 16, 2024, 12:02 p.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has revised the prices of petroleum products to be effective from Wednesday midnight.

A meeting of the NOC Board of Directors decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 7 per liter and diesel and kerosene by Rs 5 per liter.

With the adjustments of prices, the retail price of petrol is set at Rs 168.5 per liter for the first cluster (Charlali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj) while it is Rs 170 per liter in the second cluster ( Surkhet and Dang) and is Rs 171 per liter for the consumers of third cluster which includes Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal depots.

The price adjustments follow the revised price list from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the supplier of petroleum products to Nepal, according to NOC Spokesperson Manoj Thakur.(RSS)

