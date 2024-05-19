Japan Hands Over A New Classroom Building In Dailekh

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal handed over a new classroom building to Shree Malika Secondary School in Thantikandh Rural Municipality, Dailekh District.

This furniture-filled building has been constructed with a grant of USD 88,105 (approximately NPR 10.45 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

The school was founded in 1964 and currently educates 367 students from early childhood development through 10th grade. It is a vital educational institution in the region. However, the school did not have an appropriate learning environment due to the simple structure of the two buildings, which were not earthquake resistant, and the lack of sufficient classrooms for younger students.

To improve this situation, the school and Volunteer Corps Nepal (VCN), the project implementing organization, applied to the GGP to construct a new building with eight classrooms. VCN is the NGO, was established in 2018, and has been actively working on socio-educational development, disaster relief, and volunteer activities across Nepal.

In November 2023, following the completion of the construction of the building in May 2023, a major earthquake occurred in the vicinity. However, the school building was not damaged, and the suitable learning environment has been maintained.

The Embassy of Japan appreciates the people who have been involved in all the efforts to complete the project. “We hope that the support will significantly improve the learning environment for the students, and further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.”