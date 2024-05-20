MD Ghising Distributed Free Meter To Chepang Community

Free meters have been provided to the Chepang community to ensure they have access to electricity

May 20, 2024, 6:51 a.m.

1 (5).jpg

Electricity has been successfully brought to the impoverished Chepangbasti. The national transmission line has been connected to the marginalized Chepang community residing in the settlements of Dhading and Chitwan.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) opened connection. It will provide electricity to Gajuri and Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality in Dhading, as well as the remote Chepang village in Ichchakamana Rural Municipality in Chitwan.

There areas have now been electrified thanks to the efforts of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). Furthermore, free meters have been provided to the Chepang community to ensure they have access to electricity.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of NEA, made the announcement that the village has been fully electrified during a program held at Ichchakamana Rural Municipality-1 Kaling of Chitwan on Saturday. Additionally, Executive Director Ghising distributed free meters to the Chepang community living in the village.

In the current financial year, the authority has allocated more than 150 million rupees solely for the electrification of 7 wards within the Ichchakamana rural municipality.

Managing Director Ghising emphasized that the country's electrification endeavors have been successful due to a combination of government funding, profits from the authority, and concessional loans from international financial institutions. This holistic approach has led to significant advancements in providing electricity to the populace.

Just a few years ago, only about 60% of the population had electricity access from the national grid, resulting in frequent power cuts in some regions while others remained in darkness. However, the situation has greatly improved, with power cuts now a thing of the past. Presently, 95% of the population is linked to the national electricity network, and efforts are ongoing to achieve full electrification.

Ghising pointed out the evolution in the electricity acquisition process, mentioning that previously, individuals had to visit the authority's offices to request connections.

4.jpg

Now, the scenario has changed, with people actively seeking homes without electricity. The authority has invested significant funds to ensure that every household, even in remote areas, has access to electricity. In case any households have been missed out, the authority urges individuals to promptly notify them.

Dan Bahadur Gurung, the chairman of the rural municipality, underlined the significance of transitioning from gas to electric stoves to enhance electricity consumption. He also raised concerns regarding the impracticality of the Rs. 1,000 deposit required for squatters without landowners to acquire an electricity meter, suggesting a forthcoming decision to eliminate this prerequisite.

Manoj Silwal, the Deputy Managing Director of the Authority's Distribution and Customer Service Directorate, emphasized the importance of safe electricity usage and prompt payment of tariffs.

Maya Silwal, the vice chairperson of the municipality, and Sant Bahadur Magar, the president of Ward No. 1, drew attention to the potential repercussions of insufficient electricity supply on the residents' quality of life and economic activities in the region.

