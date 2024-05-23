Mobile Consular Services Camp in Edmonton, Alberta

The Embassy of Nepal organized two days mobile consular/passport service camp in Edmonton city, Alberta province of Canada on 18-19 May 2024. This was a part of the series of mobile consular service camps rolled out by the Embassy recently with an objective of reaching out closer to the service seekers and provide easy and convenient consular services in different provinces of Canada.

This particular mobile camp provided services to those living in Edmonton and the vicinity. Earlier the Embassy had held similar mobile camp in Mississauga, Toronto aimed at the service seekers in the greater Toronto region.

More than 300 people were benefited through this camp, which provided passports,power of attorney, andother consular services to the Nepali nationals living in that area.Bharat Raj Paudyal, Ambassador of Nepal to Canada,expressed appreciation to the community organizations of Nepali diaspora, including the Non-Resident Nepali Association, Nepalese Canadian Society of Edmonton and the volunteers for cooperating with the Embassy to conduct the camp successfully. Representatives of diaspora organizations as well as the service seekers were appreciative of the decentralized service campaign spearheaded by the embassy in this geographically vast country making enormous convenience to the service seekers in terms of time, efficiency and economy.

In the near future, the Embassy is planning to conduct similar mobile service camps in Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary in June and July 2024.