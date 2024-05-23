NIMBL Opened A New Branch At Bhadrapur, Jhapa

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has expanded a new branch in Bhadrapur, Jhapa.

Bank Bhadrapur municipality ward no. The Bhadrapur branch has been put into operation since Wednesday 05. With this branch, the number of branches of the bank has reached 272. All banking services have started from the new branch from Wednesday.

The State Head of the Bank Mr. Rajiv Gajurel inaugurated the new branch. In the opening program, the state chief Gajurel said that the new branch will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

Currently, the bank has 272 branch offices, 64 extension counters, 88 branchless banking and 265 ATMs.