British Prime Minister Office Organised A Special Ceremony To Mark 100 Anniversary Of Signing Nepal-UK 1923 Treaty

A special ceremony was organized at the British Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between Nepal and the United Kingdom (UK) in 1923.

Addressing the program, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke about the various dimensions of the historical relationship between Britain and praised the contribution of British Gurkhas in bilateral relations

Recalling the past visit of King Charles to Nepal, he said that he was inspired by the work and achievements of the Nepalese diaspora in Britain, who are famous in various fields.

Nepali Ambassador to UK Gyan Chandra Acharya expressed his best wishes on behalf of the Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal. While giving information about the importance of friendship treaty concluded in 1923, he mentioned that after the treaty, Nepal's presence in the international arena and the promotion of international relations have made a significant contribution.

While giving information about the social and political changes and progress achieved in Nepal, he thanked Britain for its support in the development of Nepal. He also expressed his belief that in the next 100 years, Nepal-UK bilateral relations will be expanded to more areas and the relations will be strengthened.

British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Honorable Anne Marie Trevallyan said that the UK will continue to support Nepal's development efforts and will further expand economic relations to help Nepal become a middle-income country.

The program was attended by the Nepali community, ex-Gorkhas, British MPs and high-ranking officials and British friends of Nepal who are in various professions and businesses in the UK.

This ceremony was held with the support of the Nepalese community and as discussed between the Nepali Embassy and the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 1923 Treaty of Friendship between Nepal and Britain.

While celebrating this occasion, a special program was organized in the hall where the treaty was signed on 21 December 2023, the same day the treaty was signed at the Prime Minister's Office in Nepal.